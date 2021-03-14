The Living Desert announces dates for WildLights of Spring Event

News

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert has announced dates for their WildLights of Spring event.

From a press release:

"The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is excited to announce that WildLights will return to the Zoo – with a spring twist! WildLights of Spring will take place nightly, March 15-28, 2021, and will delight guests of all ages with light displays, delicious fare, and memorable moments. Tickets are on sale now at LivingDesert.org and advanced purchase is required.

The special event will run nightly March 15-28, 2021, from 6:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m., with last admission at 9 p.m. Admission is $14 per person; $12 for members, military (with ID): $10 for children ages 3-12. Children under three are free. Advanced reservations are required. The Living Desert will honor unused WildLights 2020 tickets during the WildLights of Spring event. Guests will need to call The Living Desert to exchange their unused ticket(s) for a new date/time. For tickets, exchanges, and more information visit LivingDesert.org or call (760) 346-5694."