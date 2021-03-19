City of Indio recognizes El Mexicali Café on 40th anniversary

News

The city of Indio issued a proclamation celebrating the 40th anniversary of El Mexicali Café.

The iconic downtown Indio restaurant first was opened by Carmen Murguia in 1981.

El Mexicali Café in the 1980s

Since then, her daughter, Monica, has taken over, continuing the family legacy.

"Those who have dined at El Mexicali Café’s iconic location on Indio Boulevard over the last four decades understand why it’s so special. From the rumbling railroad soundtrack that accompanies every meal, to its memorable chiles gueritos (served with mayo and soy sauce, of course), El Mexicali Café has shown a commitment to serving up authentic home style cooking even in times of hardship and uncertainty," reads a notice from

Indio Mayor Elaine Holmes recognized owner Monica Murguia and her family at El Mexicali Café with a proclamation celebrating 40 years of success.

“Not only is El Mexicali Café a staple in our downtown, but during Women’s History Month, it’s also fitting we should mention that it is the oldest woman-owned restaurant in the Coachella Valley,” said Mayor Elaine Holmes. “In addition, to recognize this achievement on the one year anniversary of the COVID-shutdown shows the resiliency of this family and our community.”

The restaurant also received a certificate of recognition from State Senator Melissa Melendez

Check out the full celebration below:

There are now two El Mexicali Café locations. The second location is run by Monica's sister Laura and can be found at 43430 Monroe Street.

Murguia family in 2016

El Mexicali Café I is located at 82720 Indio Blvd.

You can check out the menu at: https://elmexicali.imenutogo.com/#2