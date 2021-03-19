Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Desert Hot Springs

News

Police have shut down Palm Drive between Buena Vista and Cahuilla in Desert Hot Springs after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Desert Hot Springs Police Chief Jim Henson said the pedestrian was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs for treatment.

There was no word on the severity of injuries.

Henson added that the driver of the vehicle remains at the scene.

There is no word on when Palm Drive will be reopen. Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.