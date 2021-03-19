Today marks 10 years since Cathedral City Police officer Jermaine Gibson died in the line of duty

News

On March 19, 2011, Cathedral City Police Officer Jermain Gibson Sr. was pronounced dead after his patrol vehicle crashed into a palm tree during a high-speed pursuit of a wanted parolee.

Gibson was 28 years old at the time of his passing. He served with CCPD for 18 months in his three-year law enforcement career. Prior to that, Gibson served in the U.S. Marine Corps, receiving a Purple Heart after suffering injuries during combat in Iraq.

Gibson is survived by his mother, father, wife, and son, Jermaine Gibson Jr, who was 3-weeks-old at the time. Gibson Jr. said he wants to be a police officer just like his dad when he grows up.

The Cathedral City Police Department took to social media to remember Gibson this morning. The post features a photo of a plaque made in his honor at a memorial plaza, "The Protector" located adjacent to the CCPD building.

The plaza was finalized on Dec. 15, 2018, to honor Gibson and fellow CCPD officer David Vasquez. Gibson and Vasquez are the only two officers in the city’s history to lose their lives in the line of duty. Their names are inscribed in benches at the plaza.