Man accused of setting fire outside JCPenney at Westfield Mall

A man was arrested Monday afternoon after deputies said he started a fire outside of the JCPenney at the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert.

Authorities were called to the mall at around 1:20 p.m. Viewer video shows a brush outside the JCPenny one fire.

Firefighters were quickly able to put out the fire. Deputies searched the area for the suspect. He was located and placed in-custody a short time later.

The JCPenney sign was damaged, but that appears to be the only damage the fire caused.