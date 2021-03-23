Desert Hot Springs salvages schedule with game Friday against Adelanto

News

Kai Lyles is the new MVP of the Desert Hot Springs football team. Normally the school's athletic director, Lyles made a huge play in securing a game for his football program after Yucca Valley was forced to cancel this Friday's game due to COVID-19.

Lyles tells Sports Director Blake Arthur that the game is scheduled for Friday at 7pm against Adelanto. However, Adelanto needs to double check their bus situation since they will be traveling.

After that, everything should be ready to roll.

Lyles, who has cooperated with KESQ during this process, also says that now he needs to scramble to find workers for the game at home on Friday night. DHS wasn't anticipating a home game this week since they were scheduled to be at Yucca Valley.

So, with this game, here is the updated Week 2 schedule for our local high school football programs.

WEEK 2 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL *All games Friday at 7pm unless noted

Cathedral City @ Indio (Thursday at 7pm)

Palm Desert @ Shadow Hills

La Quinta @ Rancho Mirage

Xavier Prep @ Palm Springs

Twentynine Palms @ Coachella Valley

Adelanto @ Desert Hot Springs (new game after DHS at YV was cancelled due to COVID-19)

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 as this story develops.