Yucca Valley High School football temporarily suspended due to positive COVID tests

High School Football

The Morongo Unified School District has temporarily suspended the Yucca Valley High School football program following positive tests within the team.

The suspension includes all practices and events for the team.

A member of the coaching staff tested positive, as did a player tested positive before the team's first scrimmage on Friday, March 19, according to the district.

The players and staff who tested positive have been directed to self isolate at home. The district will also conduct contact tracing to identify anyone who was in close contact with the people who tested positive.

The district is also awaiting additional testing of all team members.

District officials said are hopeful that the team will be able to return to its regular schedule on March 29, pending remaining results from team members and staff.

Yucca Valley were originally set to kick-off their season this Friday against Desert Hot Springs High School. However, that falls out of the time period of when regular activities would be allowed to resume.

There is no word on how this would affect Yucca Valley or Desert Hot Springs' schedules.

Can confirm after @DesertSunSports first reported, Yucca Valley football has cancelled their game this week against Desert Hot Springs due to COVID-19. DHS AD Kai Lyles tells me his team is in "scramble mode to try and find a game for the kids." More on our website at @KESQ — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 22, 2021

