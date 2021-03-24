Skip to Content
Coroner identifies man found dead in Coachella Valley canal

The man found dead in the Coachella Valley canal in Thermal earlier this week has been identified as Erasmo Gonzales Barrios, 52, a resident of Coachella.

Gonzales Barrio's body was found in the canal near Airport Boulevard and Buchanan Road in Thermal on Monday at approximately 4:26 p.m.

A spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that foul play was suspected. Deputies suspected Gonzalez Barrio's death was accidental.

The coroner did not identify a time of injury or death, as that remains under investigation.

