Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Indio

News

A teenaged bicyclist has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Indio Wednesday evening.

The collision occurred on Avenue 46 and Jasmin Lane at around 6:14 p.m.

Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Department said the teenager sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The teenager was taken the hospital via a ground ambulance.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. Guitron said at this time, it does not appear that drugs and/or alcohol played a role in the collision.

Roads are not closed in the area. The Indio Police is continuing to investigate the scene.