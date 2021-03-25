Twentynine Palms community fights sex offender’s relocation

News

The fight is on in the high desert against the relocation of a convicted sexual predator.

Outrage has sparked in Twentynine Palms over 71-year-old Lawtis Rhoden, a convicted violent serial child rapist who is set to move into the neighborhood.

Officials in San Bernardino County said the man has no ties to Twentynine Palms, didn't commit his crimes there, and wasn't jailed or treated there, yet he's expected to be released in the city.

"They’re trying to move him right across the street from me, so if he does eventually get moved into there I would not feel comfortable even leaving my house," said Allysen Kipfer. She said it's too close for comfort – she is just 17 years old. "Even going to check the mail, it's right by his house so I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing any of that," she said.

Kipfer is within Rhoden's target age range. He's been convicted of raping five girls ages 13 to 17, more than 35 years ago. A California jury ruled him a sexually violent predator in 2004.

An emergency community meeting was held in Twentynine Palms Thursday with high-ranking San Bernardino County officials, including District Attorney Jason Anderson.

"The issue is why does the risk need to be in this community when he didn't commit crimes in this community, and he has no contact or connection in this community," Anderson said.

The home Rhoden is expected to move into is at 2626 Lupine Lane. It's an eligible property because there are no schools or parks within a quarter mile, but county officials are concerned about a children's swing set next door that's within view of a sliding glass door on the home.

Now, the fight is on the keep Rhoden in Los Angeles or Orange counties, after an OC court authorized his relocation elsewhere.

"It's a risk for me being a potential victim of him," Kipfer said. "If I was to go outside, he could grab me at any moment."

The high desert has been through this before. San Bernardino County officials won the fight against a sex offender being relocated to Joshua Tree.

They said Thursday it was the small details in that case that made the difference – and now they're urging residents to write letters to a judge ahead of an April 16 court date.