This weekend is the last chance to register for San Manuel’s virtual career expo

News

The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians is hosting a three-day Virtual Career Expo on March 29- 31. The tribe is looking to fill thousands of jobs across all areas of their enterprise.

The jobs will support the first phase of the casino and resort expansion, which is slated to have more than 2,000 permanent, full time jobs.

This weekend is the last chance to register. Resister at https://careerexpo.sanmanuel.com.

“Our virtual career expo in February led to 200+ job offers and connected us with over 500 potential team members,” said Peter Arceo, General Manager. “We decided to expand the expo into a three-day event, to give candidates an abundance of opportunity to network with San Manuel leadership, attend career guidance webinar sessions, and participate in virtual job interviews.”

The career expo will be presented in a three-day format. Participants can take part in the entire three-day event, or they can create their own experience by attending select sessions. There will be an information day, followed by a networking day, culminating in an interviewing day.

Activities take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all three days.

Each of the days will feature the virtual exhibit hall that includes 20 booths from various departments. Participants can visit the virtual booths to learn about the many career opportunities including positions in Cage Operations, Facilities, Slots, Public Safety, Table Games, Housekeeping, Groundskeeping, Culinary Operations and more.

On Monday, March 29th, visitors to the career expo can learn valuable insights about San Manuel’s work culture and their upcoming expansion by viewing informational videos and participating in live webinars.

On Tuesday, March 30th, attendees will be able to network directly with department leaders. Team members will share first-hand their own experience of being at San Manuel and the impact it has had on their career paths. Job candidates will be able to gain a clearer perspective of what it is like to be part of the San Manuel team.

On Wednesday, March 31, attendees will be able to fill out an application, upload their resume and virtually meet with the decision-makers at San Manuel. Representatives from Human Resources and various departments will be conducting interviews throughout the day. They also expect to make some on-the-spot job offers.

Attendees are encouraged to be prepared and bring their A-game as hiring managers will extending on-the-spot offers, as well as conducting pre-employment checks to expedite the hiring process.

Participants will be assigned a March 31 interview time based on availability.