18 undocumented immigrants discovered inside Imperial County stash home

18 undocumented immigrants were arrested and sent back to Mexico Wednesday after being discovered in an Imperial County stash house.

The El Centro Border Patrol Station received a call at 5:10 p.m. that 10 people had been dropped off at a home in an imposter Imperial Irrigation District truck with a business logo on the side door.

Agents became aware the same home was already under investigation, and the truck was involved in a previous smuggling event from Calexico on Saturday.

The agents knocked on the home's front door at 6:15 p.m. then found 18 men from Mexico being kept inside the home who claimed their food was locked away and their phones were taken from them by a man.

The men were removed from the home and the imposter IID truck was seized.

The men were transported to the El Centro Border Patrol Station for further processing and were ultimately expelled to Mexico under Title 42.

No smugglers were arrested at the scene, but the investigation regarding the human smugglers involved is ongoing.