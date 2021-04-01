COVID survivor celebrates 93rd birthday with help from Cathedral City police & firefighters

News

Cathedral City police officers and firefighters took part in a special surprise drive-thru celebration held for a local woman's 93rd birthday!

Balvina Lopez turned 93 on Thursday. Family hoped to to make it a special day after the hard year Lopez had.

Lopez survived her battle with COVID-19 but family said that there were moments when they feared she wasn't going to make it as she struggled with the complications caused by the virus, including pneumonia.

Family had to hand feed Lopez for several weeks, but Lopez persevered and was able to recover.

Lopez's family also felt they had to make up for last year's lack of celebration, as it fell right during the start of the pandemic.

"She didn't expect anything, she knew that we were doing something, but didn't know about the fire department or the police," said Amarilis Rodriguez, one of Lopez's family members. "She was just thrilled that they were here."

Lopez told News Channel 3 she was very happy to be able to have her family with her on this special day.

It was the first time she got to see many of them since the start of the pandemic.