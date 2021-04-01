Eisenhower Health thanks The Slice & Maracas Mexican Cantina for food donations during pandemic

News

Eisenhower Health's Tennity Emergency Department staff held a special presentation to thank the owners of The Slice and Maracas Mexican Cantina & Grill in Rancho Mirage.

Both businesses have provided generous food donations for the hospital's frontline staff over the past year of the pandemic. For an entire year, every Monday has been "Pizza Monday" courtesy of The Slice, and "Burrito Thursday" courtesy of Maracas Mexican Cantina & Grill.

The Emergency Department staff went out to The Slice and Maracas in Rancho Mirage to thank owners Jack Srebnik and Todd Flood.

Both were presented with a certificate of recognition for the support they've shown hospital workers over the past 13 months.

"Over the last 13 months, this has definitely been the hardest year that we've ever experienced in the emergency department so the acts of kindness and support from our community has really just brightened our spirits and lifted us through these challenging times," said Tasha Anderson, director of the Eisenhower Health's emergency department.