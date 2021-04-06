Desert Mirage football forced to forfeit rest of their season

News

Desert Mirage has been forced to forfeit the remainder of the season due to a lack of players.

Rams head coach Gus Sandoval said, "12 players for 11 man football is not a good idea. This was done with safety in mind."

The Rams lost last week to Indio in what is now their only game of the season. Desert Mirage was scheduled to host Desert Hot Springs this Thursday and then finish the season at Banning next week. Those two games are now not happening.

So, as odd as it is, the Rams finish the year with an 0-1 record.

"We are glad we got one game but ultimately, safety is first. Our kids might not like it but this was not an easy decision," said Sandoval.

With that said, the Rams are looking forward to next season.

"We are transitioning in to our spring ball program. We will start off-season workouts immediately," said Sandoval. "We are going to start weight training, which was non-existent this year due to COVID-19."

Desert Hot Springs was scheduled to visit Desert Mirage this Thursday. With that game now cancelled, DHS athletic director Kai Lyles is trying to find a game for his team.

"DM cancelled this morning because they are down to only 12 guys, so once again I am scrambling to find a game for this week."

This is the second time this season the Golden Eagles have had a game cancelled.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates throughout the week, including the Best Local Sports Show at 11pm with Blake Arthur and Taylor Begley featuring highlights and scores from every game!