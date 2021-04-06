Several teens and young adults receive shots now that appointments are available for 16 and older

News

On Tuesday vaccines started being given to people 16 and older in Riverside County.

“I’m from Eastvale, California and I’m 16 years old," Hunter O'Brien told News Channel 3.

Hunter and his father, Jason O'Brien wasted no time to get their vaccines.

“This morning I read the news article that it had opened up for 16 and older and I jumped on the website immediately and within four minutes I was able to get me and my son both in here so it was the closest one and I can get it today, we can get it done and this place has Pfizer so I was all really happy," Jason said.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for people 16 and older. Pfizer is being offered at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are for those 18 and older. Those are offered at the Indio Fairgrounds.

Anyone 16 and 17 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian in order to receive their shot.

“I was really excited cause next week we’re supposed to go back to school like for four days a week and so there’s going to be a lot more kids there,” Hunter said.

Hunter wasn’t the only teenager eager to get a coronavirus shot.

“I jumped right to my PC when I had the chance, grabbed my phone and didn’t waste that much time at all," Brian Paoletta, an 18-year-old from Indio told News Channel 3.

Paoletta got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the Indio Fairgrounds.

“I was excited," Paoletta said. "Just being able to say that I have my vaccine and can actually go places that I haven’t been able to in the last year,” he added.

We also spoke with several people in their 20s after receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

“Honestly, it’s a bit of a relief cause it’s something you don’t have to worry about," 24 -year-old from Palm Desert, Erick Ponce said.

“I’m really glad that I was able to get the opportunity to get it,” 28-year-old from La Quinta, David Jimenez said after getting his shot.

According to Riverside County Public Health, expanding the age range opens up vaccines to hundreds of thousands of Riverside County residents.

“I feel it’s important so that everything can start getting back to normal and we can go places and return to normal life,” Hunter said.

To make an appointment visit: https://www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine

Or, you can call 2-1-1.