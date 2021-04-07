Overheated hiker airlifted from a mountain trail east of Anza

News

A woman was injured today while hiking a mountain trail east of Anza, requiring firefighters to arrange a helicopter airlift to extricate her.

The "hiker down'' call was received at about 1:40 p.m. from parties trekking the Santa Rosa Truck Trail south of Highway 74, in the San Bernardino National Forest, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said several engine crews, which had been in the area investigating reports of a wildfire that turned out to be a false alarm, went to search for the victim.

The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was located shortly after 2 p.m., unable to walk back down the trail.

The extent of the woman's injuries were disclosed, but a spokesperson for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed the hiker was overheated.

Crews summoned a Cal Fire helicopter to perform a hoist rescue, and the victim was retrieved without incident.

She was taken to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment.