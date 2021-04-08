La Quinta nurse missing for several days found safe

News

UPDATE 4/9/21:

Fabiola has been found safe.

Original Report 4/8/21:

The Imperial County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a La Quinta nurse missing for several days in the East Valley.

Fabiola Mandujano is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, weighing between 110 to 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing green leggings, a green top, and a green camo backpack.

Mandujano, 35, is a Palm Desert resident who has been missing since Saturday night when Imperial County Sheriff's Deputies dropped her off at the Mecca AM/PM.

Authorities said Mandujano visited family in Salton City but had a mental health incident. Deputies said she asked to be dropped off the AM/PM on 66th Avenue in Mecca at 10 p.m.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Department added that they have a limit as to how far they can take someone and Mecca is that limit.

Family and friends have not seen or heard from Mandujano since and are concerned for her well-being.

Both the Imperial and Riverside County Sheriff's Department have a missing persons report on Mandujano.

Anyone with any information on Mandujano's whereabouts is asked to contact the Imperial County Sheriff's Department at 442-265-2105.