News

You can drop off your hazardous waste for free on Saturday in Oasis.

It's your chance to get rid of things like plant fertilizers, motor parts and light bulbs.

The drop-off will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 84th Ave.

The free event is open to all county residents but only waste from households and not businesses will be accepted.

Additional information can be found at www.rcwaste.org or by calling

951-486-3200.