First Tee Coachella Valley holds 11th annual Golf Tournament

Golfers teed off for a good cause as First Tee Coachella Valley held its 11th annual Golf Tournament.

The tournament was held Monday morning at Desert Horizon Country Club in Indian Wells. KESQ News Channel 3 sponsored this year's event. News Channel 3's morning anchor Jeff Stahl was the emcee.

Proceeds from the tournament help to underwrite vital golf and educational programs at First Tee and although First Tee is primarily a golf program, Teal Guion, executive director of First Tee, says it is much more than that.

"We teach life skills and core values through the game of golf so we are always constantly working on how to be a better person in the community and with that it is really easy with the game of golf to just showcase those values that will help young people for a lifetime," Guion said.

Nearly 200 golfers played in the tournament. First Tee golfer Sienna Kaufman made a hole in one.

To learn more about First Tee, visit: https://www.firstteecoachellavalley.org/