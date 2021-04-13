Riverside County pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine at county clinics following FDA and CDC recommendations

News

Riverside County will be following the CDC and the FDA recommendations to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot at county clinics.

During the board meeting, Dr. Leung, Public Health officer, said the county will be notifying their community partners about the changes.

They will only be offering Pfizer and Moderna shots for the rest of the week.

Dr. Leung said if you have received the J&J shot and are experiencing symptoms like headaches, leg pain within three weeks from your shot you should notify your primary doctor.

California is pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and convening the Western States Scientific Safety Review Group to review the information provided by the federal government.

