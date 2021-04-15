Recreation classes, teen center return to in-person this week

News

The Indio Teen Center and Desert Recreation District are resuming in-person operations this week as more of Riverside County begins to reopen.

"We've been waiting for a long time to have this opening at the teen center," said Jim Curtis, Indio community services manager.

After 13 months closed, the center is welcoming DSUSD students who are enrolled in hybrid learning. Students in grades 8 through 12 can attend on their two days a week in the classroom from 1 to 5 p.m.

The center has a capacity of 50 people though it hasn't yet been reached this week, Curtis said.

"We have a lot of programs here in our multi-purpose room; we have a lot on the outside of our teen center just to keep people outside a little bit more and keep them distanced," he said.

Inside, open air garage doors keep ventilation flowing, and there are plenty of outdoor activities to keep teens busy. "They can play ping pong, they can play pool, we have video games, we have air hockey to play, we have basketball and soccer," Curtis said.

Indio High School 11th grader Isaac Martinez said activities with his friends are what he's missed most over the pandemic. "All I've done since I've been quarantined is just be home all day," Martinez said.

Desert Recreation District classes and activities are also reopening this week at limited capacity.

Noelle Furon, the district's public information and marketing officer, said physical exercise and socialization are key but have dwindled due to the pandemic.

"We've heard from parents over and over again, they just feel like their kids have been so saturated with video time, screen time," Furon said. "Whether it's art and music, indoor sports, sport leagues, clinics, camps...(kids) are just excited to be able to do the activities they love."

Check online for Desert Recreation District activities and make a reservation if necessary.