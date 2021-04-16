Banning family speaks out after son’s alleged killer is captured 2 and half years later

News

After two and half years, Jeanette Burns, mother of Alex Marcotte, said she's a step toward closer after her son's alleged killer, Joseph Brody Baca, was arrested on Wednesday in Puerto Penasco, Sonora, Mexico.

Baca is accused of killing Alex Marcotte, 18, and injuring Dylan Artea, 19, in a shooting following an argument outside the 4 Bros Liquor store on East Ramsey Street in Banning on December 28, 2018.

Baca was charged by the DA’s Office in January 2019 with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Jan. 7, 2019, but he fled to Mexico before detectives were able to locate him.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office revealed on Thursday that Baca was located and captured thanks to efforts by the County's Gang Impact Team, which is led by the DA’s Bureau of Investigation and is also a United States Marshals Service Pacific Regional Fugitive Task Force, Banning police detectives, the U.S. Marshal’s Mexican International Liaison Unit in Arizona, and Mexican authorities..

Baca was transported from Sonora, Mexico to the Santa Cruz Detention Center in Nogales, Arizona, where he awaits extradition to Riverside County.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with the family about the latest on the case.