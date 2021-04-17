Momma’s House hosts in-person fundraising luncheon to support women in crisis pregnancies – watch live stream

News

Palm Desert-based Momma's house is hosting an in-person fundraising luncheon Saturday at the Renaissance Indian Wells Resort and Spa from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm.

The event is being live streamed by News Channel 3 beginning at 11:25 am, and can be viewed using this link:

https://kesq.com/lifestyle/events/2021/03/30/heartbeatoflove/

"This year we are doing it again with 2 exciting speakers!" stated Jan Lupia, Founder and Executive Director of Mama's House. Again, we are expecting a dynamic turnout and a sold out crowd."

The feature speakers are radio and TV talk show host and author Larry Elder, and former NFL star and Heisman Trophy Winner Herschel Walker.

The event is the agency's 8th annual HEARTbeat of Love Luncheon.

According to a press release from Momma's House:

"On July 27, 2013, Mama's House opened its doors to its first resident Mom. Mama's House offers a safe, supportive, loving, and nurturing residential environment for women who are facing an unplanned pregnancy with no place to live and no means of support."

Use the link above to watch the live stream for the event today beginning at 11:25.

Catch the full story online later today and tonight on-air on News Channel 3.