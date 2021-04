News

The Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) will be holding a vaccination clinic on Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m at La Quinta High School in the small gym on Dune Palms road.

The clinic is open to all DSUSD staff, families and friends. You must be 16-years-old or older.

Appointments can be made by calling 800-752-5164 or email support@alturastudies.com.

The Pfizer vaccination will be provided.