DSUSD plans to potentially bring back students for more days a week

News

The Desert Sands Unified School District (DSUSD) is going to consider bringing students on campus for more days during the week.

Right now, students are on campus for two days a week. That might be changing to four days a week.

The change will be discussed in a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

"Approve to combine current in-person cohorts A and B so that the total number of days of in-person learning is increased for all grade levels from two days to four days per week beginning Monday, May 03, 2021, for the remaining weeks of the current school year. All plans are subject to change as state and county public health guidelines and orders are modified," according to Mary Perry, a spokesperson for DSUSD.

The board agenda for Tuesday can be accessed here: https://agendaonline.net/public/desertsands and the board meeting is shared here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5OYnlj-RDBDcxVA8mzj_RQ.

As far as the district's plans for graduations, Perry told News Channel 3 the seven DSUSD high schools are formulating plans for in-person graduations with details to be provided soon.