Desert Hot Springs Police ask for help identifying 80-year-old man found in the city

News

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying an 80-year-old found within the city Monday morning.

The man was found in the 13000 block of El Cajon Drive on Monday at around 9 a.m., police said.

Police described the man as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’7- 5’8”, medium build, with brown

hair and brown eyes.

If you recognize the man, police ask that you call them at (760) 329-2904. Reference case #2104-4432.