Indio hosting Earth Day Sustainability Collection this Saturday

News

The city of Indio will host an Earth Day Sustainability Collection event on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to

noon at the Indio Corporate Yard/Indio Water Authority at 83101 Avenue 45.

April’s Sustainability Event will include:

- Old tire collection

- Used oil and oil filter collection

- Electronic waste (e-waste) disposal

- Paper shredding (four boxes free for Indio residents)

- Compost exchange

The city will gift each car that takes advantage of a sustainability service with a reusable bamboo utensil set, while supplies last.

Indio residents can drop off up to nine passenger car and truck tires at a time. Tires must be removed

from the rim. Trailer or tractor tires will not be accepted.

A paper shredding truck will also be on site and up to four boxes of shredding will be free for Indio residents. Residents from other cities can drop off shredding for a small fee.

E-waste, including televisions, desktop monitors, and LCD screens, will also be collected.

Other household hazardous waste, such as products used for cleaning, painting, beautifying, lubricating and disinfecting the house, yard, workshop and garage chemicals will not be accepted at this event.

Residents who bring small amounts of food waste to the event in a container that can be emptied and returned, will be given a 3.5 gallon reusable bucket of compost in return.

Food waste will be taken to a local compost facility where it can be processed into a healthy soil. For more information about accepted items and a schedule of future Sustainability events, visit indio.org/sustainability.