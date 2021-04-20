‘Still more justice to be served’: Derek Chauvin guilty verdict reverberates through Coachella Valley

News

As ex Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, convicted by a jury of murdering George Floyd, his guilty on all counts verdict reverberated through the Coachella Valley.

"I knew that if they didn't end up with a conviction, a lot more protests would break out," said Hina Malik, an 18-year-old activist with Young Justice Advocates. She helped plan demonstrations that swept across nearly every valley city last year following Floyd's murder. Protestors peacefully took to the streets, to city halls, to parks around the valley, saying Black lives matter and calling for large scale police reform.

Several valley police departments showed their support for the demonstrations. Palm Springs Police at the time reviewed its policies. Desert Hot Springs Police banned the carotid restraint.

"A reasonable, competent police officer will not kneel on someone's neck for 9 minutes," said Indio Mayor Pro-Tem Waymond Fermon. He has been at the forefront of race and policing in the valley.

Fermon said the conversation with local law enforcement must continue, but Chauvin's case was clear cut. "We have to denounce it because a bad cop is bad for a good cop, and it's dangerous for our community," he said.

Jarvis Crawford, president of the Palm Springs Black History Committee said the work isn't over, even here in the valley.

"It's a step of showing that the justice system is for all – we don't always see that," Crawford said. "There's still more justice to be served."

Earlier this year, Jose Lizarraga Garcia, a Hispanic man, died in Indio Police custody shouting the same words as Floyd: "Can't breathe, I can't breathe!"

His daughter, Tyanna Lizarraga, told News Channel 3 in response to Chauvin's conviction: "It has been tough to see how similar the cases are but it gives me hope that the officers involved will be held accountable for their actions. It’s only the beginning​."

A vigil is set to be held at the Palm Springs George Floyd mural on N. Indian Canyon Drive starting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.