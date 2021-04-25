Man arrested in Desert Hot Springs after allegedly threatening to kill girlfriend and her family members

News

A man is jailed at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio after police say he threatened to kill his girlfriend with a large hunting knife.

Desert Hot Springs Police investigators say it happened Sunday morning at 9:00 at an apartment in the 66-400 block of 7th street.

During the incident, investigators say the man also threatened to kill his girlfriend's family members.

After leaving the apartment, the man drove his pickup truck and parked it in the 63000 block of Pierson Boulevard.

The Sheriff's S.W.A.T. team and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were called to the scene, after the man refused to get out of his truck.

Eventually the man surrendered and he was arrested.