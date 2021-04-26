Two hospitalized with major injuries after a semi truck tire crashes into vehicle on the I-10

News

The California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire Riverside is at the scene of a crash with serious injuries on the I-10 near Cabazon.

The crash was reported 5:34 p.m. on the westbound side of I-10 east of Malki Road.

According to San Gorgonio Pass Area CHP, a semi-truck was traveling on eastbound side of the I-10 when a tandem set of tires detached from the axle. The tires continued eastbound then bounced over the center divider wall and landed on top of a Subaru on the westbound side of the highway.

There were two passengers inside the Subaru at the time of the collision, both suffered major injuries but are expected to survive, CHP confirmed.







CHP will conduct a thorough inspection on the semi-truck to determine the cause for the mechanical failure.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.