Kimpton Rowan Hotel hosting job fair with $500 signing bonus

Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs is hosting two job fairs as it looks to fill a variety of open positions at the 153-room hotel, restaurants & bars.

The job fairs, which are free and open to the public, will be held from on Wednesday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday, April 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The job fairs will both be located at the Kimpton The Rowan Palm Springs – Sky Ballroom and Foyer. The Kimpton is located at 100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way in downtown Palm Springs.

Kimpton Rowan is looking to fill 30 positions, including:

Bar Back

Bartenders

Busser

Executive Sous Chef

Food Runners

Hosts

House Attendants • Line Cooks

Maintenance Engineer

Pool Attendants

Room Attendants

Servers

Stewards/Dishwashers

Turndown Attendants

Candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and their sunny personalities. Those who are hired from the job fair are eligible for a $500 signing bonus after 90 days of employment.

The job fairs will adhere to social distancing measures, and masks or face coverings will be mandatory for health and safety.

For more information, please contact The Rowan Palm Springs at 760.904.5015.