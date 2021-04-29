Palm Springs Air Museum celebrates 25th Silver Anniversary

News

The Palm Springs Air Museum kicked off its three-day celebration of its 25th Silver Anniversary.

The museum held in-person festivities with the band, Wartime Radio Singers, and the pop vocal group, The Company Men, performing throughout the evening as guests enjoyed food and plenty of historic planes.

Fred Bell, vice chairman of the Palm Springs Air Museum, said that they typically hold a big gala every year, but due to the pandemic, they decided to spread out the celebrations to ensure attendees have plenty of distance.

Attendees also got to take one last look at the F-117 Nighthawk before its full restoration and unveiling in November.

These limited availability tickets are $225 each. For more info, visit PSAirMuseum.org/silver/

The Palm Springs Air Museum contains over 71 vintage airframes from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War contained in 86,000 square feet of open hangars and on the tarmac.

Additional displays and memorabilia are located throughout the hangar facilities.

The museum's regular hours go from 10 am to 5 pm.

Admission rates range from $17.50 to $19.50. Kids 12 and under get in free with paid adult admission. Discounts for seniors and teenagers. Active military and immediate family are free with ID.

For more info, visit PalmSpringsAirMuseum.org or call 760-778-6262 during business hours.