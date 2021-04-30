Series of fires damages two mobile homes in different parts of Thermal Friday night

News

Cal Fire / Riverside County fire crews were out in Thermal working to contain two fires started a little over an hour between each other Friday night.

The latest fire happened on the 88400 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal at around 8 p.m. Firefighters responded to reports of a double wide mobile home fully involved in flames.

We have a crew heading over to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

Some crews were already out in Thermal as at around 6:23 p.m., a double-wide mobile home on the 88700 block of Avenue 62 caught on fire. Cal Fire reported the home was about 50% engulfed in flames with exposure to three sides.

This fire was contained at around 6:54 p.m.

There was no word on injuries in either fire. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.