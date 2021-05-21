Two killed, two injured in a rollover crash in Palm Springs

News

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a rollover crash that killed two people and injured two others Friday night in Palm Springs.

The crash happened near Highway 111 and Overture Drive in Palm Springs, east of the I-10 exit in Whitewater.

According to the California Highway Patrol, there is debris on the crash still on the roadway, causing a passing Tesla to sustain damage. There is no word on the type of car involved in the crash.

Officers on scene confirmed to News Channel 3 crew that two people were killed. There was no word on age or gender at this time. Two others people were transported to the hospital, but there was no word on the extent of their injuries at this time.

