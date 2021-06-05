Swarm of Earthquakes strike near Salton Sea, largest a magnitude 5.3

News

A series of earthquakes were reported late Saturday morning in an area southeast of the Salton Sea, near Calipatria. A preliminary magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolted Imperial County according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake happened at 10:55 a.m. Saturday about 6 miles away from Calipatria, a small town near the Salton Sea, the USGS said. A clerk at a Calipatria truck stop said everything is up and running, although some products in the store fell off shelves.

Did you feel it? Let us know at share@kesq.com

News Channel 3 viewers in Coachella, Indio, and Cathedral City have reported feeling the quake, one saying it was "rolling."

Good afternoon Southern California! Lots earthquakes today. Did you receive a #ShakeAlert-powered alert for the M 5.3 earthquake about 7 mi west of Calipatria (near the Salton Sea) at 10:55 am PT? Please share! @Cal_OES @CalConservation pic.twitter.com/IrFFV7ZCVN — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) June 5, 2021

There have been recent swarms of quakes in that area, including in January and February of this year.

Last October, an earthquake swarm near Salton Sea raised concerns. News Channel 3 spoke with expert Dr. Lucy Jones about it.

At that time, seismologist expert Dr. Lucy Jones explained this is very common for that area and aftershocks could last for a month in Imperial County increasing the probability for a larger one.

"The chance of a 5… 5 plus at the same location where this swarm is going on is relatively high," said Dr. Jones.

Dr. Jones said its less likely to impact the San Andreas Fault, its too far away.

"None of us are looking at the San Andreas as a likely trigger point on this," said Jones.

WATCH: Swarm earthquakes in Imperial County not expected to impact San Andreas Fault says Dr. Lucy Jones

https://youtu.be/7rTOsNJFGGo

You can stay up-to-date with all of your local weather information with access to real-time data, including temperature, wind speeds, humidity, navigational satellite and radar.

Check out your forecast for the Coachella Valley

By selecting the layers icon you can turn on or turn off features relevant to the day's weather stories. There's even an earthquake monitor -- simply click on the locater to reveal more information.

Watch more about The Salton Sea

Troubled Waters: The Salton Sea Project