IID and Assemblyman Chad Mayes go head-to-head over proposed legislation, IID threatens to exit Coachella Valley

The Imperial Irrigation District and Assemblyman Chad Mayes are at a war of words, which could potentially escalate to IID pulling out of the Coachella Valley altogether and taking legal action. The district threatened the move in response to proposed legislation by Mayes to increase the IID board from 5 to 6 members, with the additional position appointed by the Fourth District Riverside County Supervisor, which is currently Manuel Perez. The appointed member would serve a term for a duration of 4 years, but would not have voting rights, according to the proposed legislation. They would also be required to live in the service area they are representing.

IID's board of directors adopted a resolution on Tuesday that seeks to provide an alternative to AB 1021.

The Imperial Irrigation District could discuss a possible Coachella Valley exit plan if proposed legislation that the board says would "give Coachella Valley energy ratepayers a say over IID’s water rights and policy in Imperial Valley."

On June 1, 2021, AB 1021 passed its third reading on the assembly floor with 73 aye votes, 1 nay, and 5 no votes recorded. Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) was among the aye votes.

