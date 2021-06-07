Skeletal remains of man missing since 2018 found near Palm Springs pond

News

The remains of a Covina man missing since September 2018 were found in Palm Springs back in March, police confirmed on Monday.

The skeletal remains of Michael John Enguidanos, 54, were found in the city of Palm Springs on March 12, 2021, Beaumont Police announced. Police said Enguidanos' remains were found by the Coachella Valley Water District while crews were conducting routine maintenance on a retention pond in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department and Riverside County Coroner’s Bureau were notified and took possession of the remains. A forensic examination was conducted on the remains and late last week a positive match was made to Enguidanos.

Enguidanos was last seen leaving a family member's home in Beaumont on August 24, 2018. He left to visit friends but never returned home, police said back in 2018.

California Highway Patrol officers found his vehicle parked along Whitewater Cutoff Road on August 31, 2018. Police later said Enguidanos' remains were found near the area where his car was parked.

Enguidanos' vehicle tagged for removal as it was before he was officially reported missing. Family filed a missing persons report on September 1, 2018.

Enguidanos' vehicle was later spotted by Riverside County Sheriff's deputies during a separate investigation on Sept. 4, 2018. Family were later able to recover Enguidanos’ keys and wallet inside the vehicle.

Police said there is no evidence of foul play. Arrangements are being made to release Enguidanos' remains to his family.

