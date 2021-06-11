Small fire breaks out at Marilyn Monroe sculpture site in Palm Springs

News

Palm Springs firefighters responded to a fire at the Forever Marilyn sculpture site Friday afternoon.

Photos from our crew show what appears to be burn marks around the plastic wrappings of Marilyn's upper torso. It appears that crews were working to clean up the burnt plastic of the famous scultpure.





Firefighters cleared the scene by 1 p.m., according to News Channel 3 crew at the scene. We reached out to the Palm Springs Fire Department and the owners of the statue, PS Resorts, for more information.

The Forever Marilyn sculpture arrived at its new home on Museum Way in downtown Palm Springs on Wednesday. The 26-foot-tall, 34,000-pound sculpture of Marilyn Monroe made a cross country trip from New Jersey over the course of 8 days. The sculpture is scheduled to be fully assembled on June 17.

Forever Marilyn is set to be unveiled to the public with a special ceremony on Sunday, June 20 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. As of this time, it appears that the ceremony is going ahead as scheduled.