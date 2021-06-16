Explosives missing from 29 Palms Marine base found

News

High-powered explosives that disappeared from the Twentynine Palms Marine base earlier this year have been located.

Back in January, approximately 10 pounds of Composition C-4 disappeared during a training exercise at the base.

Earlier this week, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service announced the recovery of those explosives. There was no word on when or where the explosives were found. The agency confirmed that no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.

The NCIS' investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Full statement from Jeff Houston, NCIS Public Affairs:

"The Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) initiated an investigation in January 2021 upon notification of missing C-4 explosives aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California. Those explosives have been recovered and the NCIS investigation remains ongoing. No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time. Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS will not provide further details while the investigation continues."

