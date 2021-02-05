High-powered explosives reportedly missing from Twentynine Palms Marine Base

News

Sources with "close military ties" tell ABC 10News in San Diego that high-powered explosives are missing and may have been stolen from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.

ABC 10 News' sources said that approximately 10 pounds of Composition C-4 disappeared during a training exercise two weeks ago. Sources also told the station that manufactured plastic explosives may have been stolen.

"It is the most powerful explosive that there is, all explosives are measures against TNT and C-4 is right there with TNT," Retired Captain Kelly Mayer told ABC 10News.

Mayer, a former bomb technician and firefighter with 23 years of experience, added that even one pound could destroy a vehicle. 10 pounds could cause even more widespread damage.

"That could demolish a house, say, a single-family residence. You could blow the roof off of it and blow walls out from it," Mayer said.

Sources told ABC 10News that the commanding officer sent out a message to subordinates that there is a reward for any information leading to the discovery of the explosives.

We have reached out to the base for comment but have not yet heard back.

