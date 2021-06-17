Cal/OSHA to determine if businesses can go maskless

News

The California Occupational Safety and Health Standards (Cal/OSHA) Board is meeting Thursday to determine whether or not businesses can allow it's fully vaccinated employees to no longer wear a mask.

The meeting is days after Governor Gavin Newsom issued an Executive Order that allowed those who are fully vaccinated to not have to wear a mask in most settings.

One of the places masks are still being required by everyone is in businesses/offices.

Cal/OSHA's decision would eliminate that, for those who are fully vaccinated. It would also get rid of social distancing requirements.

Governor Gavin Newsom said that is Cal/OSHA votes to adopt the new guidelines, he will sign an executive order to avoid any more confusion.

Those who aren't fully vaccinated will still be required to wear a mask while working indoors and while in vehicles when others are present.

Not everyone is on board with the decision that may come. The California Nurses Association is pleading to the public to keep the masks on when indoors and in crowds.

“It’s such a simple but effective way of preventing Covid-19. This pandemic is not over. We still have upwards of 10,000 new infections and hundreds of deaths per day. Not even half the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. And some of the new variants are highly contagious and incredibly troubling. Please keep on masking to protect yourselves and your families.” said RN/President of CNA, Zenei Triunfo-Cortez.

Cal/Osha's decision is set to come sometime after 10 a.m.