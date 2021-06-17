Skip to Content
Palm Springs ties all-time record for high temperature

The city of Palm Springs tied its all-time record for high temperature. The city recorded a high today of 123°.

The original record was set in 1995 and 1993.

Palm Springs also broke the record high temperature for June 17 set back in 1961. It's the second day in a row that Palm Springs broke a 60-year heat record for the day.

On Wednesday, Palm Springs reached 120°, breaking a record set in 1961!

Thermal also broke its record high temperature for June 17, reporting a temperature of 118°. The previous record was 114° set back in 2008.

Friday gives us another chance to match or break the heat record for both Valley reporting locations.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been due to an excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Coachella Valley through 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

If you're out during these high temperatures, be sure to bring plenty of water and watch out for the following signs of heat illness.

The fire department recommends that hikers take extra precautions when hiking in and around the city during high temperatures. PSFD told News Channel 3 that they have conducted 30 hiker rescues over the past 30 days. On Wednesday, a hiker collapsed and died on the Pacific Coast Trail near Anza amid triple-digit heat.

Here are a few important tips PSFD shared for residents and visitors hiking in the heat:

  • Start Early. It's best to hike in the morning hours, prior to 9 a.m., when it is cooler.
  • Hike with a Buddy. Never hike alone. It is always best to have a friend with you. Let someone know where you are going and your return time.
  • Cover Up. Wear long sleeves to help shield your body from the sun. Wear a hat, preferably wide brimmed.
  • Remember to apply sunscreen often, as recommended, and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.
  • Stay Hydrated. Pack and drink a minimum of 1 liter of water per hour and drink often!
  • Bring nutrition/food. Bring trail mix style packs, dried fruit or veggies and energy bars, chews, or gels.
  • Remember to rest. Take frequent breaks and find shade so your body can cool down.
  • Know the signs of heat related emergencies. Common signs are headache, dizziness, muscle cramps, nausea, and disorientation. If you experience any of these symptoms, turn back or call for help. Don’t hesitate to call 911.
  • Take a cell phone/GPS. Make sure they are fully charged.
  • Other Items to bring. Bring a map, first aid kit, flashlight, and additional water/electrolytes.

