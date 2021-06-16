Hiker dies after collapsing during triple-digit heat on the Pacific Crest Trail near Anza

News

A woman was pronounced dead after collapsing unconscious while hiking in triple-digit heat along the Pacific Crest Trail West near Anza Wednesday afternoon.

The incident started at 11:32 a.m. when first responders were called to Pacific Crest Trail, west of Table Mountain Truck Trail, two rescue two hikers.

A Cal Fire spokesperson said a hiker called 911 and told dispatch that her companion had passed out on the trail, possibly while struggling to catch her breath in the 100-degree heat.

Firefighters were sent to the area but could not immediately find an access point to reach the stranded party.

A Riverside County Sheriff's helicopter crew was summoned and initiated a search, locating the unconscious hiker and her friend shortly after noon.

The unconscious hiker was pronounced dead at the scene. The second hiker was transported to the hospital by ground ambulance with unknown injuries.

