Injured hiker rescued from Palm Springs trail

An injured hiker was rescued from a Palm Springs trail Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters and rescue teams were called to La Mirada Road near the North Lykken Trail. Officials confirmed they are bringing down a hiker in need of aid.

There was no word yet on the hiker's condition or if heat was a factor. Temperatures passed 110 degrees in Palm Springs this afternoon.

A First Alert Weather Alert has been called for this week for the dangerous heatwave. An excessive heat warning is in effect through Sunday night.

Palm Springs has recorded a high of 110°+ for three consecutive days, and its angling for a fourth in a row today!

Officials say to be sure to bring a lot of water and hike early if you plan to be outside during the heatwave. Be on the lookout for signs and symptoms of heat-related illnesses to keep you and your family safe!

