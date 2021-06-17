Power restored to most Thousand Palms residents after three power poles break

News

The Imperial Irrigation District has been able to restore power to most homes in Thousand Palms after multiple power poles broke Thursday afternoon.

A Thousand Palms resident confirmed that a power line is visibly damaged on Desert Moon Drive is visibly damaged.

Cal Fire confirmed that three power poles are down in the area. The agency said that about 110 homes are affected in the Desert Palm area. IID announced at around 7:30 p.m. that power was restored to all but 14 customers in the community.

Restorations times were not available at this time.

A cooling center has been set-up at Palm Desert Community Center.

Impacted residents looking to escape the heat can go to the Cool Center at the Palm Desert Community Center, 43-900 San Pablo Ave in Palm Desert. Cool Center is open til 9pm. #CAWX https://t.co/4eavy6Uj30 — RivCoReady (@RivCoReady) June 18, 2021

There were reports of a strange wind gusts in the area of Thousand Palms shortly after 5.

Video of sandy conditions & light rain along Dillon Road and Grapefruit Blvd in Coachella at around 4:15 p.m.

There was no word as to whether this caused the downed power poles.

There was also an outage around the same time in the city of Indio. 117 customers for more than two hours around the area of Pebble Beach Drive and Shaugnessy Drive. Power was restored to all but 8 customers shortly before 7 p.m.

