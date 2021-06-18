Real estate market booms with buyers scrambling for homes

News

It's getting a lot harder to buy a home in the desert as home prices are at an all time high, and homes are selling fast.

On average, Brady Sandahl with Brady Sandahl Luxury Groups said it takes about 30-90 days for a home to sell. Lately that has been cut in half as homes are flying off the market.

The competition is high for those looking to purchase a home. Which is forcing buyers to have to outbid each other.

“It’s a change of flavor. For example, we would typically have a list price and negotiate down and now we have a list price and buyers will negotiate up. So that is a different strategy. One that we have not experienced here before.” said Sandahl.

Some homes are only on the market for a few hours until homeowners begin getting several offers from different parties. Those offers exceeding the listing price by thousands.

It's not all bad news for those looking for a home. Stephanie Taylor, the president-elect of the California Desert Association of Realtors said the homes in Coachella Valley are still cheaper than most places in the state. Taylor also said interest rates are historically low.

There's no real prediction on when the real estate market will begin to slow down. As of now and the near future, Taylor said it looks like it'll be a seller's market.