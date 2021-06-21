N. Gene Autry Drive closed again due to winds and blowing sand

News

Palm Springs Police closed North Gene Autry Trail through the Whitewater Wash Saturday evening due to blowing sand and low visibility.

The road has been closed to all traffic between Salvia Road and East Via Escuela repeatedly over the past several days due to windy conditions.

Motorists were being detoured away from the major traffic artery Monday morning.

Both Indian Canyon Drive and Vista Chino remain open through their wash crossings for people trying to drive in and out of Palm Springs.

