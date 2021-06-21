Raiders player Carl Nassib comes out as the first openly gay active player in NFL history

News

Carl Nassib, defensive linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders, announced that he is gay, becoming the first openly gay active player in the 101-year history of the NFL.

Nassib made the announcement on his Instagram account on Monday.

"Right now, I am sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief. Sadly I have agonized over this moment for the last 15 years. Only until recently, thanks to my family and friends, especially Connor, Cason, and Francis, did it seem possible for me to publicly and proudly say I'm gay," Nassib wrote on Instagram.

Nassib also announced his partnership with the Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

"I was immediately drawn to the Trevor Project when I learned about their mission to provide suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ community," Nassib wrote. "I feel an immense responsibility to help in any way I can - and you can to. Studies have shown that all it takes is one accepting adult to decrease the risk of an LGBTQ kid attempting suicide by 40%."

For more information on the Trevor Project, visit: https://www.thetrevorproject.org/

Nassib, 28, is heading into his 6th season in the NFL. He was originally drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 2016 before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Nassib also had an impressive collegiate career with Penn State, winning the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Lombardi Award in 2015..

According to Outsports, there have been 16 out gay and bi football players in the NFL’s 101-year history, but none have been active players.

Michael Sam became the first openly gay player to be drafted by an NFL team in 2014, however, he only ended up playing in preseason games and on practice squads. He retired a year later due to "mental health reasons"

Earlier this year, News Channel 3's I-Team investigator Peter Daut spoke with David Kopay, the very first openly gay NFL player. Kopay made history when he came out in 1975. He was a respected running back who over nine years played on six NFL teams.