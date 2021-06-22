Police investigating deadly early morning Palm Springs shooting

News

Police say one person died in an early morning shooting Tuesday.

Officers were out investigating the overnight violence on Racquet Club Drive and were reportedly speaking with a potential suspect in the crime. There were no other injuries reported.

Police were called to the scene at 4:16 a.m.

Officers said a person of interest was in custody and there was no continuing threat to the community.

There was no immediate word on the identity of the person killed or what led up to the shooting.

